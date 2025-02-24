"I haven’t even seen Shrinking because Harrison Ford needs to be Jacob [Dutton] for me," he said. "I try to stay in my story."

Ford, who plays the ragged patriarch of the Dutton family in 1923, has been balancing multiple roles recently, including his critically acclaimed performance in the Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, and his role as President Thunderbolt Ross in the newest addition to the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World.

Beyond Ford’s recent work is, of course, his immense back catalogue of iconic roles such as Star Wars’s Han Solo and the titular adventuring archaeologist in the Indiana Jones films.

Clearly, Sklenar was trying to put those performances out of his mind when working with Ford in the second season, which sees Spencer attempting to reach the rest of his family, led by Ford’s Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton, at their ranch in Montana.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton. Trae Patton/Paramount+.

The upcoming second season will conclude the 1923 story, and therefore mark the end of Ford’s Yellowstone journey.

Whether or not his character makes it through to the end of the finale dead or alive is another question, and Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan has plenty of form when it comes to staging big deaths in his Yellowstone finales so far.

The odds look slightly better for Skelenar’s Spencer, who could, in theory, still yet feature in one of the many planned further spin-off stories being worked on by Sheridan.

1923 season 2 will launch on Sunday 23rd February 2025 on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

