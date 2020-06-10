The actor reflected on his character's journey in an interview with TV Line, where he discussed how he would have liked more scenes depicting the romantic bond between Winston and Monty and Winston in 13 Reasons Why.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "In developing that relationship, I was always referring to flashbacks that the show never had. Like, them jumping in the car and going to Palm Springs for the weekend, listening to great music and getting to know each other and really falling in love.

"People didn’t get to see that, but hopefully they felt that. It wasn’t just a one-night stand. They had a lot of love and a lot of fun together."

More like this

Monty was depicted as an extremely cruel bully throughout the series, brutally assaulting fellow student Tyler in one of its most controversial scenes.

The character was played by Timothy Granaderos (Marvel's Runaways) and Bluman went on to discuss working with him on the show.

He added: "He’s such a talented actor. We’re actually from the same vicinity in Michigan, so that really grounded Winston and Monty from the beginning, us being able to relate to one another. It was a match made in Netflix, without them even knowing."

Advertisement

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.