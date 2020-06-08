Every character who died in 13 Reasons Why

Warning: this article touches on subject matter that some readers may find distressing

Death has often been at the centre of controversial Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, with the show’s first series revolving around Hannah Baker’s suicide and the latest series opening with the funeral of another student.

Since Hannah’s tragic passing, various other Liberty High students have their demise, either through murder, unfortunate accident or illness.

With the fourth and final season ending with another shock death, here’s all of the characters that have been killed off throughout the show.

**WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW FOR SEASON FOUR**

Hannah Baker

When did she die? Season one

Hannah Baker’s death was the main premise for seasons one and two of 13 Reasons Why. While she died by suicide before the events of the show, throughout season one we see, in various flashbacks, why she felt she needed to end her life and who she held responsible.

After her death, she sent a box of tapes to her friend and former love interest Clay Jensen to listen to, with each tape containing a recording directed at somebody she felt was responsible for ruining her life and causing her depression.

Jeff Atkins

When did he die? Season one

Jeff Atkins was a Liberty High student and friend of Clay Jensen, who died before the events of season one after crashing his car – he was believed to have been driving whilst intoxicated from a party.

However, in episode 10, Hannah reveals in her tapes that Sheri, another student, knocked down a stop sign whilst driving but did not alert the authorities as she did not want to get in trouble. It was the lack of stop sign which caused Jeff, who was actually sober, to crash his car.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox

Bryce Walker

When did he die? Season three

Bryce Walker’s death was the main mystery of season three, with Clay and Ani spending weeks trying to find out which of their friends was his murderer.

Bryce had a lot of enemies at Liberty High, after Hannah’s tapes revealed in season one that he had raped both Hannah and Jessica, while in season two, it was revealed that they were not his only victims.

However, the final episode of season three explained that while Zach did beat Bryce up, after Bryce ended Zach’s football career by injuring him, it was actually Alex Standall who pushed him into the river after thinking about all the damage Bryce had caused his friends.

Bryce therefore died from drowning, and not the injuries caused by Zach.

To cover for Alex, the group decided to blame Monty de la Cruz for Bryce’s murder, as he was already serving time in jail for assaulting Tyler.

Monty de la Cruz

When did he die? Season three

Monty de la Cruz, a popular football jock, was killed in prison during season three.

He was incarcerated after assaulting Tyler Downs with a broom at the end of season two and was therefore serving time. However, when word spread around the prison that Monty was a “child rapist”, he was quickly targeted and murdered as a result.

After the group decided to pin Bryce’s murder on him as well, Clay began to see visions of Monty during season four whilst dealing with his guilt over the situation.

Justin Foley

When did he die? Season four

Justin Foley’s shock death at the end of season four was unexpected, given everything he had been through over the course of four seasons.

Despite surviving a heroin overdose during season two and becoming sober in season four, Justin collapsed at the Liberty High prom and was diagnosed with HIV, which had developed into AIDS. A doctor said that he caught the disease from a drug syringe or when he prostituted himself whilst living on the street.

He developed a terminal case of pneumonia and meningitis, dying shortly afterwards.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, contact Samaritans for free from any phone at any time of the day or night on 116 123

Or visit rapecrisis.org.uk. You can call 0808 802 9999 between 12 noon – 2.30pm and 7 – 9.30pm every day of the year for confidential support and/or information about your nearest services.

13 Reasons Why seasons 1-4 are now available on Netflix