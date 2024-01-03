Using four twin pairs, one of whom was put on a vegan, or plant-based, diet (free of meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy), while the other ate an omnivore diet (including plants, meat, and animal products), the study found that after only eight weeks, the twins eating the plant-based diet experienced many changes – from an increase in their life expectancy, to reduced visceral fat (the dangerous fat that accumulates around your organs), reduced risk of heart disease, and even a heightened sexual drive.

Speaking after weeks of the experiment, Carolyn, who is one of the twins, revealed in the documentary: "For me, plant-based eating is the direction to go."

But, did any of the twins stick to the vegan diet once filming stopped?

And did the experiment manage to convert any of the twins on the omnivore diet?

Read on for everything you need to know about the twins featured in Netflix's You Are What You Eat - from Pam and Wendy to Charlie and Michael.

You Are What You Eat cast: Are the twins still vegan?

Pam and Wendy

Pam and Wendy in You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment. Netflix

Instagram: N/A

Before the study, both Pam and Wendy enjoyed an omnivore diet of meat, dairy and vegetables. For the experiment, Pam followed the plant-based diet.

While the South African sisters, who own their own catering business and cocktail company, didn't completely change to veganism, describing their diet as “not fully plant-based”, they also added that they certainly “don’t eat meat like before”.

They've instead cut their meat consumption by around half, and cheese has also gone from being a daily occurrence to a special treat.

John and Jevon

John and Jevon from You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment. Netflix

Instagram: @jfwidentical

John and Jevon are two recent nursing graduates from New York. They love working out and exploring their creative side on TikTok.

Ahead of the experiment, both ate an omnivore diet. For the purpose of the study, John followed the plant-based diet, with Jevon remaining on his usual diet.

Following the experiment, both brothers have remained on an omnivore diet, but have cut down almost completely on red meat.

Charlie and Michael

Michael, Charlie and Miyoko in You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment. Netflix

Instagram: N/A

"Cheese Twins" Charlie and Michael are European-trained cheesemakers, avid surfers, food safety experts, and have made several TV appearances on cooking and food shows over their careers.

Prior to the show, Charlie ate an omnivore diet while Michael was a pescatarian, eating fish and seafood but no meat or poultry. For the experiment, Charlie followed the plant-based diet and Michael was on the omnivore diet

More like this

Since the experiment, Charlie has converted to a 90 per cent vegetarian diet, while Michael is completely vegetarian.

Carolyn and Rosalyn

Carolyn and Rosalyn in You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment. Netflix

Instagram: @coachingkapwa

With the aim to increase the representation of Filipinos in scientific research, twins Carolyn and Rosalyn had taken part in twin experiments prior to the study. Therefore, they were very aware of what it would entail.

Rosalyn is a high school teacher with a demanding schedule and Carolyn is a sports relationship coach.

Both sisters enjoyed an omnivore diet prior to the experiment, and it was Carolyn who had to make changes when she was placed on a plant-based diet.

They've both returned to their original diet since the study, but now incorporate more plant-based meals.

