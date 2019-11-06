Where to watch When Louis Met...?

You can watch buy episodes of the series on iTunes, or pick up the DVD box set, which includes some of Louis Theroux's other shows.

What is When Louis Met... about?

When Louis Met... is a documentary series in which Louis Theroux meets a different celebrity every week.

Stars who have featured on the program include David Attenborough - you can read all about his chocolate addiction and other secrets here - and Ann Widdecombe. Always keen to meet the most controversial of celebrities, Theroux has said he would like to interview Nigel Farage in the future.

Controversially, during the production of the first series, the Conservative MP Neil Hamilton and his wife were arrested for indecent assault and Louis followed their story as it happened- but these allegations were found to be false in the end.

The series was critically acclaimed, like much of Theroux's work, although some aspects haven't aged well - for example the very first episode which features Jimmy Savile. This may be part of the reason why the show was eventually canceled as Theroux found it more and more difficult to convince celebrities to appear on the series. Another reason why Theroux might be having trouble getting celebrity guests for the show is that - understandably - they's worried that he'll ask them inappropriate questions about their sex lives, as he annoyed Ann Widdecombe by doing in series two.

Despite these flaws, the series attracted high viewing figures, and won a BAFTA in 2002.

How many seasons of When Louis Met... are there?

The series has two seasons, making a total of seven episodes. It's not clear whether there'll be a series three yet, but Theroux has said that if he does bring the show back, he'd like Nigel Farage to feature.

Who did Louis Theroux meet in each episode?

In season one, Theroux met Jimmy Savile - before the allegations of sexual abuse became as widespread as they are today - followed by Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee, and finally Conservative MP Neil Hamilton and his wife Chrstine.

Season two saw Theroux interviewing Ann Widdecombe, Chris Eubank, Keith Harris & Orville, and Max Clifford before the final episode of the series, titled 'Living with Louis', where Jimmy Savile, Paul Daniels, The Hamiltons, Chris Eubank, Keith Harris and Debbie McGee discuss what it was like working with Theroux on the series.