Coming to the streaming site on Wednesday 8th June, the documentary will explore the Texas-based polygamous Mormon sect led by Jeffs, the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Netflix is looking into the crimes of Warren Jeffs in new docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

Using unseen archive footage, it will show what life was like inside the group, and the rise and fall of Jeffs, who was eventually sentenced for child abuse.

So, where is Jeffs now?

Here is everything you need to know as the doc airs on Netflix.

Who is Warren Jeffs?

Warren Steed Jeffs is the President of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church), which is a polygamous denomination and has been branded a cult.

Jeffs - who was once placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List for his flight from charges that he had arranged illegal marriages between his adult male followers and underage girls in Utah - took control of a brand of the FLDS church, calling himself the "president and prophet".

During his leadership here, Jeffs had 78 wives at the same time under the sect's rules. Only 54 of these wives were over the age of 17.

Some of the survivors speaking in the documentary married Jeffs when they were just 14 years old.

In 2011, he was convicted of two felony counts of child sexual assault for sex with a 15-year-old he had married and aggravated sexual assault against a child who he married at age 12. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years and fined $10,000.

Where is Warren Jeffs now?

As of 2022, Jeffs was housed in Palestine, Texas’ Louis C Powledge Unit.

His earliest parole eligibility date is 22nd July, 2038. Jeffs will be 82 when becomes eligible for parole.

In the 2018 A&E docuseries Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil, one of his oldest daughters, Rachel Jeffs, and authorities alleged that he was still in full control of the FLDS from prison.

“We have evidence he continues to direct day-to-day operations of the church, including things like excommunicating individuals and directing what women should be placed with what caretakers,” Sean Keveney, an attorney for the US Department of Justice, revealed at the time.

In 2007, Jeffs tried to take his own life in jail in Utah. While in jail in Arizona, he had to be force-fed and he was put in a medically induced coma in 2011 after fasting in the Texas prison.