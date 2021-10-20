The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea release date and news

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea is the latest true crime documentary coming to Netflix which tells the story of a notorious serial killer who operated in Seoul, South Korea in the early 2000s.

Yoo Young-chul killed 20 people and his reign of terror is explored in the three-part series.

Read on for all you need to know about The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea.

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea release date

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea will land on Netflix on Friday 22nd October.

As usual with the streamer, all three episodes will be available to binge on the same day.

What is The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea about?

Yoo Young-chul is the man at the centre of this story. Yoo was a serial killer who claimed a total of 20 victims, many of whom were sex workers. He also targeted elderly people during his violent rampage.

The Netflix documentary includes never-before-seen archive footage and interviews conducted with those investigating the case and the families of some of the victims.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “In the early 2000s, Yoo Young-chul hammered his victims to death and cast fear across Seoul. This docuseries recounts the hunt for a prolific killer.”

Who is Yoo Young-chul?

Yoo Young-chul is a South Korean serial killer and sex offender.

From September to November 2003, Yoo killed several wealthy senior citizens after breaking into their homes and attacking them.

Initially he covered his tracks by staging the crime scene to lead the police into thinking there had been a robbery and homicide, but the forces soon became suspicious after spotting no money had been taken. Yoo later targeted female masseuses.

Yoo committed his crimes until he was apprehended on 15 July 2004.

He later explained his motives in front of a TV camera saying: “Women shouldn’t be s**ts, and the rich should know what they’ve done.”

Yoo Young-chul timeline of events

1988 – Theft

1991 – Theft (sentenced 10 months in prison)

June 23, 1993 – Yoo marries his girlfriend

1993 – Theft (Yoo sentenced to eight months in prison)

October 26, 1994 – Yoo’s son is born

1998 – Theft, forgery, identity theft (Sentenced to two years in prison)

2000 – Sexual abuse (Yoo sentenced to three and a half years in prison)

October 27, 2000 – Yoo’s wife divorces him

September 11, 2003 – Yoo is released from prison

September 24, 2003 – Yoo kills his first set of victims

December 13, 2004 – Yoo sentenced to death

Where is Yoo Young-chul now?

Yoo was taken into custody on 15 July 2004 and confessed to murdering as many as 19 people initially. He is currently in prison at the Seoul Detention Center and is awaiting execution.

The Seoul Central District Court said: “Murders of as many as 20 people are unprecedented in the nation and a very serious crime. The death penalty is inevitable for you in light of the enormous pains inflicted on the families concerned and the entire society.”

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea trailer

There is indeed a trailer, but it is currently only on The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea Netflix page for us to watch.

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea drops on Netflix on Friday 22nd October.