And actress Kate McKinnon will be playing her.

The Saturday Night Live star is set to star as the CEO of Big Cat Rescue - who features prominently in Tiger King - in the new project, which is currently in development at Universal Content Productions.

Carole Baskin (Netflix)

Based on the Joe Exotic podcast, the miniseries focuses on Baskin’s epic feud with fellow big cat enthusiast Tiger King.

While there is currently no network or streamer attached to the McKinnon-fronted show, which has been scripted by EP, the release of Tiger King is likely to raise its profile with fans currently going crazy for the Netflix series.

From Kim Kardashian to us at RadioTimes.com, fans can't believe how unbelievable the series is.

Tiger King, which dropped on the streaming site on March 20th - focuses on the story of Joe Exotic and how he went from running a business centred on his large-cat facility to ending up in prison.

Tiger King

Exotic is currently serving 22 years for two murder-for-hire convictions and crimes against wildlife, after he hired two different hit men to kill Baskin.

A UCP rep told TV Line that while McKinnon has been cast as Baskin, casting for Exotic is still in development for the limited series.

We wonder who they'll choose to play the eccentric zoo keeper...

