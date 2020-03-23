No one can believe how crazy Netflix’s Tiger King is – including Kim Kardashian

As the world goes into quarantine to minimise the spread of coronavirus, good telly is arguably more important than ever.

Advertisement

Netflix has many great offerings to make social distancing more enjoyable. Its latest docuseries, Tiger King, dropped on the streamer last Friday, but it’s already causing quite the stir on social media.

The seven-episode series delves into the true story behind eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic, from his obsession with big cats to his long-running feud with animal activist Carole Baskin – which ultimately landed him in prison.

It’s a wild, twisty ride, with many viewers taking to Twitter to express their thoughts, including Kim Kardashian.

Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2020

Everyone is clear it’s crazy…

anyone else watching Tiger King and going insane or — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) March 23, 2020

As in the craziest thing you’ll watch.

I know people say this a lot about movies and shows. But “Tiger King” is the single craziest docuseries I’ve ever seen. — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 22, 2020

It’s so engrossing, it seemingly has the power to stop you from constantly checking the news, as a fan pointed out.

Some are also labelling it their #NetflixAndQuarantine watch.

Me: I can’t stop thinking about, talking about, or reading about the coronavirus Netflix: let me introduce you to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/1Oamnc2vMF — Mary (@maryyyyrosee) March 23, 2020

The docuseries fills the gap left by the likes of Making a Murderer, Cheer and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened (which was made by the same people behind Tiger King), all of which gripped viewers and launched their subjects to fame.

Decided to watch #TigerKing on @netflix and my jaw hit the floor so many times I lost count. Wow! #netflixandquarantine pic.twitter.com/R3R1oEx8Fq — Mike Jackson (@mikejackson) March 23, 2020

If you want to know what other great telly to watch and when to watch it, check out our TV Guide to keep up to date with the latest scheduling.

Advertisement

Tiger King is now available to stream on Netflix.