Two days later, 25-year-old student Luke Deeley was arrested over June's death, claiming to police that he had been instructed to kill someone by a "higher power".

He was sentenced in April 2023.

Speaking after Deeley's sentencing, June's family said in a statement: "On Sunday November 21st, 2021, our world imploded. June Fox-Roberts was taken from us in a horrific way by a complete stranger.

"June was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her extended family.

"June was so excited to meet her great granddaughter, born earlier that month but sadly Luke snatched that chance from her.

"June had a huge heart and would welcome anyone with open arms into her home – she was well known for not letting you leave her home or garden without a cuppa or glass of wine and a good natter first.

"And she was generous, if anyone had a problem, she would do anything in her power to help – which makes it so much harder to accept Luke could be so cruel to her for no reason.

"June was not afraid of death, but she wanted to die peacefully with her family around her and Luke stole that right from her and all of us when he took her life years before her natural time."

With interviews from investigating officers who worked on the case and those closest to June, including her daughter Abi Sheppard, Code Blue tells a tragic and very unusual case.

As the two-part documentary airs, read on for everything you need to know including where Luke Deeley is now.

Who is Luke Deeley?

Luke Deeley was a student at the University of South Wales, who killed a stranger in her own home in November 2021.

Deeley had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He had previously been admitted to a psychiatric hospital and had stopped taking his prescribed medication for periods of time.

In September 2021, Deeley enrolled at university and moved into shared accommodation. However, his housemates found his behaviour "challenging" and he was soon asked to leave after an incident on 11th November 2021.

Complaints had been made about him after he threw water over a female student while calling her a "c**t".

What happened to June Fox-Roberts?

June Fox-Roberts. ITV

June Fox-Roberts, an IT consultant from Llantwit Fardre, South Wales, was brutally killed in her home in November 2021.

On 21st November 2021, Deeley entered June's house while she was home alone. Her daughters had gone away for the weekend.

Deeley attacked June and then dismembered her body.

After killing June, Deeley fled the scene and tried to change his appearance by shaving and dying his hair.

June's body was later found by one of her daughters.

A post mortem found that June was still alive when she suffered blunt force injuries to her head. There was evidence of injuries that indicated "stamping", as well as the initial blow to the forehead that had knocked her out.

Where is Luke Deeley now?

Luke Deeley ITV

On 28th April 2023, Deeley, now 26, appeared at Newport Crown Court and pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

David Elias KC, defending, said: "No words can properly describe what Luke Deeley did to June Fox-Roberts or the anguish he has caused to her family and friends."

Justice Griffiths imposed a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act and a restriction order under Section 41 – meaning Deeley can be detained in hospital indefinitely.

Passing sentence, he said: "The impact of her death and the manner of her dying on her family and friends has been demonstrated in the statements read to the court."

He added: "You only did this terrible thing because of your mental illness. You have no previous convictions and there’s no evidence you had any rational motive for what you did.

"You thought you were receiving messages from what you described as a higher power and were acting out commands. You also had the delusional belief there was a group of individuals out to get you."

Code Blue: The Killing of June Fox-Roberts airs on Thursday 3rd August at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

