When is Joe Exotic released from prison? Tiger King 2 star’s sentence

The true-crime docuseries of the century is back on Netflix.

That’s right, the 2020 breakout hit series Tiger King has returned for round two in the form of a new outing, Tiger King 2.

The first run focused on the dramatic rivalry between zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Their rivalry culminated in the eccentric Exotic being incarcerated, while Baskin became the focus of numerous stories too.

Now the series has examined updates in the case and fresh allegations.

In the meantime, if you’re wondering when Joe Exotic is due to be released from prison then read on.

What is Joe Exotic’s prison release date?

Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison on January 22, 2020.

This means that Exotic would not be due for release until 2042.

The former exotic animal keeper had been convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of the attempted murder-for-hire of his longtime rival Carole Baskin.

However, he may be released sooner after an appeals court ruled in July 2021 that Exotic would need to be re-sentenced after two charges were combined into one.

This has seen it suggested that his sentence could be reduced to 17 years, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Exotic is requesting a release even sooner due to claims that he is battling an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

Writing on his Instagram page on November 3, Exotic penned: “Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well.”

He later added: “What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS!

“And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice.”

The details of the re-sentencing have yet to be confirmed.

