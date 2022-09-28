Tom Hardy signs up for Sky and Netflix series Predators

The Peaky Blinders star is set to narrate the new documentary, which will follow five apex predators facing the ultimate test of survival in drastically changing environments across the world.

Tom Hardy may be known for playing the man-eating vigilante Venom in the MCU , however he's now turning his attention to other animals of prey in Predators – Sky and Netflix 's upcoming nature series.

Predators, which will be Sky's first co-production with Netflix, will observe Canada's polar bears, Zimbabwe's wild dogs, pumas in Chile, Botswana's lions and cheetahs in Tanzania as they "attempt to secure the future for the next generation".

"Grappling with multiple responsibilities these are deadly hunters, caring parents, and cunning survivors who hold secrets and thrilling stories in their quest to survive," Sky teases.

Sky originally announced the series back in January, releasing an official trailer for the upcoming six-parter which will arrive on Sky Nature and NOW in December 2022.

"This series celebrates some of the most exhilarating and impressive animals on earth, whilst recognising the impact of climate change on their lives and habitats," Sky's director of documentaries and factual Poppy Dixon said in a statement.

"To bring Predators to life with one of the UK’s most gifted and reputable talents, who has a passion for environmental causes, is a great pleasure."

Predators won't be the first nature documentary that Hardy has been involved in, with the film star previously appearing in and executive producing 2013's Poaching Wars.

Sky Nature launched back in July 2021 alongside new channels Sky Documentaries, Sky Investigation and Sky Serie, a few months before Sky One was replaced by Sky Max.

