Narrated and executive produced by Paul Rudd, Tiny World is set to become your latest nature documentary obsession. Here's everything you need to know about the Apple TV Plus series.

When is Tiny World released on Apple TV+?

Tiny World will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Friday 2nd October 2020.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for £4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

What is Tiny World about?

Apple

Tiny World is a docuseries showcasing nature's smaller, lesser-known heroes, living within ecosystems around the world, from the African savanna to your back garden.

The series, which has taken almost a decade to film, uses the latest technology in miniature filming to visit places never seen before, with the documentary makers shining a light on these tiny creatures' "survival instincts and warrior spirit".

Over 200 species across the planet have been captured on film for Tiny World, with each episode showing viewers the perspective from which these animals see the world and how they avoid much bigger predators.

Who narrates Tiny World?

Rather fittingly, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd narrates all episodes of Apple TV Plus' Tiny World, with the Hollywood actor also executive producing the series.

The 51-year-old is best known for starring in Clueless, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and of course, Marvel films Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame as tiny superhero Ant-Man.

Is there a trailer for Tiny World?

Apple released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries in September, teasing some of the breathtaking shots of these amazing creatures to come.

Tiny World arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 2nd October.