The new docuseries airs on Wednesday 20th September and will show the supermodels sharing their personal stories on their road to stardom.

Read on for how you can watch the documentary and a look at the models featuring.

How can I watch The Super Models?

Naomi Campbell in The Super Models. Misan Harriman/Apple TV+

The Super Models is an Apple exclusive and will be available to watch online from Wednesday 20th September on Apple TV+. All four episodes will drop at the same time.

Academy Award and Emmy Award winners Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills directed all four episodes, with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard serving as executive producers.

Who features in The Super Models?

The Super Models main focus is on Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington and follows their rise to stardom in the modelling and fashion industries.

The documentary series also features interviews from Marc Jacobs, Edward Enninful OBE, Donna Karan, Isaac Mizrahi and more.

What is The Super Models about?

Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Apple TV+

The Super Models explores the rise to fame of the world's first supermodels.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: "The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself.

"Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.

"Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women's roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow."

The Super Models trailer

The trailer for The Super Models was released by Apple TV+ in early September and has amassed 3.7 million views on YouTube.

In the trailer, Campbell reveals how brands would pick her for runway shows, but not for their magazine covers. "I wasn't going to be bullied for the colour of my skin," she says.

The Super Models is available to stream on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 20th September. Sign-up for Apple TV+ for £6.99.

