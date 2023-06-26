The Deepest Breath release date

From the endearing to the downright outrageous, the streamer has made a name for itself by platforming some of the world's lesser-known careers, subjects and people. A documentary that has gotten everyone talking before even being released is The Deepest Breath, which takes our fears of deep water to a whole new level.

In the world of documentaries, you can almost guarantee you're signing up for a rollercoaster ride of emotions when you're tuning into one on Netflix .

The new trailer for the docufilm was only released a matter of days ago, but already people are in awe of one of the people at the centre of the free-diving documentary, champion free-diver Alessia Zecchini, who regularly plummets down to the darkest depths of the ocean.

The new film not only explores this fascinating world of extreme sport, but also an important relationship born out of it.

s per the synopsis: "A champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean."

So, when does The Deepest Breath land on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know about the documentary.

The documentary film will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 19th July 2023.

The film will also be available to watch in select cinemas here in the UK from Friday 14th July.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is The Deepest Breath about?

(L to R) Stephen Keenan and Alessia Zecchini in The Deepest Breath. Netflix

If you've watched the tense documentary film Free Solo, you may be familiar with the same kind of on the edge-of-your-seat viewing that The Deepest Breath is likely to be.

Exploring the world of free-diving, this documentary follows the journey that Italian free-diving champion Alessia Zecchini undergoes in order to break the world free-diving record.

She enlists the help of Stephen Keenan, an Irish record-setting free-diver and one of the best safety specialists in the field. The film not only shows the journey they embark on together, but also how they got into the sport and how they met.

More like this

According to the synopsis, it will also give us "a look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean".

Speaking to Netflix about her new documentary, filmmaker Laura McGann said: “The setting and emotional power of this story is what initially drew me into wanting to make this documentary.

"Filming around the world and with the remarkable subjects at the heart of The Deepest Breath has been the most inspirational and rewarding experience of my career.”

Is there a trailer for The Deepest Breath?

There is! The trailer doesn't give too much away, but from the looks of The Deepest Breath and the sport of free-diving in general, it's set to be very tense.

Watch the trailer below.

The Deepest Breath will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 19th July 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.