In an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, present day Robbie Williams can be seen watching footage of him in his younger years, following the success of his solo career.

Williams left Take That in 1995 and, two years later, he released his debut studio album, Life thru a Lens, which included his iconic song Angels.

In the clip (above), Robbie can be see speaking to the camera in-between filming for a music video.

He says: "I'm getting a bit scared by all the success and not knowing what's happening. I don't know, it's all a bit too much at the minute. Especially becoming really, really famous again and not knowing who to trust.

"It's weird because my last memory of being really, really famous was being really, really sad with it. It's just about dealing with the fame in a different way now and I'm not dealing with it that good at the minute."

The camera swaps to present day Robbie Williams, who can be seen holding his hands together as he watches the footage.

The clip continues with him saying: "I've got a couple of really good friends I think now, I know. But then you just question everybody else's intention of why they're with you and why they're listening so intently."

The singer has previously opened up about what it was like looking back on the footage from his early solo career, admitting it was "traumatic".

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Williams said: "Nobody likes hearing their own voice you know. So if you multiply that by watching yourself, suffer with mental illness, breakdowns, alcoholism, depression... all of the above. You're in a sort of torturous headlock where you're forced to watch the car crash in slow-mo... It was traumatic."

