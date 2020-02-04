Here's everything you need to know about Plastic Surgery Undressed...

What is Plastic Surgery Undressed about?

In the second episode, Vogue Williams and Mobeen Azhar explain the ins and outs of liposuction, and offer four people considering the procedure a sneak preview of exactly what it entails, by watching a surgeon operate on a sportsman whose physique has suffered following an injury.

The very different experiences of two women who have undergone liposuction brings the risks and rewards of the process to light.

Who are the hosts of Plastic Surgery Undressed?

Vogue Williams is a TV personality who has appeared on ITV's Stepping Out and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, as well as being the co-presenter of Northern Irish series Getaways.

Meanwhile, Mobeen Azhar is a BBC journalist and filmmaker who has worked on documentaries including The Taliban Hunters and Muslims Like Us.

When is Plastic Surgery Undressed on TV?

Plastic Surgery Undressed continues on BBC One at 10:35pm on Tuesday 4th February.