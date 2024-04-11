His life has been widely documented, including in a five-part miniseries titled OJ: Made in America, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2017.

Here's how you can watch it in the UK.

How to watch OJ: Made in America

OJ: Made in America is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK.

More like this

The five-part documentary explores the life and career of the former NFL star and actor, from his beginnings at the University of Southern California through his incarceration in 2007 for robbery.

Across the episodes, viewers get an insight into his success as an athlete, his television and acting career, his relationship with Nicole Brown, and his trial for Brown and Ron Goldman's murder, in which he was found not guilty.

Read more:

Each episode runs for approximately 90 minutes, each focusing on a different part of his life.

The synopsis reads: "A chronicle of the rise and fall of OJ Simpson, whose high-profile murder trial exposed the extent of American tensions, revealing a fractured and divided nation."

OJ: Made in America is available to watch on Disney Plus now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.