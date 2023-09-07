The eight-part series is being produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and will be narrated by Morgan Freeman - and will no doubt be an interesting look back on the history of what once roamed our lands.

Read on for everything you need to know about Life on Our Planet, including its release date and first look.

What is Life on Our Planet about?

As per the synopsis, Life on Our Planet is set to tell the story of earth's prehistoric inhabitants and how they managed to conquer and survive.

The synopsis continues: "Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99 per cent of earth's inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall — is truly remarkable.

"In partnership with Industrial Light and Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life. Life on Our Planet reveals the incredible story of life on our planet."

Life on Our Planet will premiere on Netflix on Friday 25th October. The documentary will be eight episodes long.

The episode names are as follows:

The Rules of Life

The First Frontier

Invaders of the Land

In Cold Blood

In the Shadow of Giants

Out of the Ashes

Inheriting the Earth

Age of Ice and Fire

Life on Our Planet trailer

While a full trailer for Life on Our Planet hasn't been released yet, Netflix released a teaser from the upcoming documentary in August 2023.

Ahead of the documentary's release, Silverback series producer Keith Scholey told Netflix's Queue: "By understanding our past, we can help shape our future.

"The sixth mass extinction we're currently living through is the first one created by an animal, and also the first one that can be averted completely."

Life on Our Planet premieres on Netflix on Friday 25th October. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

