How to watch Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial documentary

Each of the series's two parts will focus on a different side of the story, with the first episode focusing on Depp and his legal team's case, before the second episode will focus on Heard, her case, and ensuing social media attacks made against her.

Brand-new documentary series Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial is set to tell the inside story of the defamation trial held between April and January in Virginia, and will feature "intimate access to Johnny Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists".

But when will the episodes become available and how can viewers in the UK watch the "forensic" docuseries?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial.

How to watch Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial

Johnny Vs Amber: The US Trial. discovery+

Johnny Vs Amber: The US Trial will be available exclusively on discovery+ from Tuesday 20th September 2022.

The series is made up of two parts, both of which will be available at the time of release.

What is Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial about?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The official synopsis for Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial calls it "the inside story of the trial that was streamed around the world and watched by millions on social media".

The documentary is said to feature intimate access to Johnny Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists, with the series giving "a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make up their own minds about who to believe."

The synopsis continues: "The first of the two-part docuseries investigates Depp’s side as his team detail his abusive childhood and drug dependencies in front of the world and follows his lawyers as they prepare to cross examine Amber Heard, presenting an alternative version of events that show Johnny to be a victim of domestic abuse himself.

"Depp is one of the biggest stars of his generation, but his reputation lay in tatters after losing a defamation case in London where a judge decided that journalists could justifiably call him a 'wife beater'. Everything is on the line for Johnny as he takes on ex-wife Heard in the US courts in an effort to clear his name.

"With intimate access to his legal team, the series includes behind the scenes footage and first-hand accounts of how the bitter legal battle unfolds. It reveals in graphic detail the struggles inside the dysfunctional and turbulent A-list marriage."

The synopsis then says that the second episode "looks at Heard’s account, including her detailed description of alleged sexual assault told on camera for the first time, and how advocates of Depp mercilessly attacked her via social media".

It continues: "Heard was forced into court by her ex-husband and Hollywood icon, Depp. This documentary looks at Heard’s account of the turbulent marriage as she tries to prove that one of the most loved actors in the world was a violent and abusive husband.

"As global audiences watched on, Heard took to the stand and for the first time described in graphic detail serious allegations of sexual assault only to become vilified on social media. This episode looks at the story behind viral memes and the woman the world chose to hate, but who kept on fighting."

Is Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial a new series?

Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial is a new series, but it is also a follow-up to another discovery+ series from 2021, entitled Johnny vs Amber.

That was also a two-part docuseries, and it featured "explosive evidence, intimate personal archive and in-depth interviews from both legal teams" involved in the 2020 UK libel lawsuit between the two Hollywood stars.

Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial right here, now.

Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial will premiere exclusively on discovery+ on Tuesday 20th September 2022. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

