Heart of Invictus release date: Harry and Meghan produce first Netflix docuseries

Founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in 2014, the Invictus Games international adaptive sports competition remains a project close to his heart. It is also the subject of Heart of Invictus, the first documentary series to be co-produced by Netflix with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s own company, Archewell Productions.

In the new documentary series, Oscar-winning filmmakers Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara follow the competitors, the organisers and patron Prince Harry himself on the road to Invictus Games The Hague 2020 – which, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to be delayed and is now set to take place in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about Heart of Invictus, coming soon to Netflix.

Heart of Invictus release date

The docu-series was announced in at the beginning of April this year. As yet, no release date has been set.

What is Heart of Invictus about?

The first series to be announced by Harry and wife Meghan’s Archewell Productions, Heart of Invictus focuses on the Invictus Games, which is run by the Invictus Games Foundation to inspire, improve and influence the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans.

Focusing on a group of competitors from around the world as they train for the next Games – now taking place in 2022 – the series will reveal their individual stories of strength and determination as they prepare for the global event.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, says. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Is there a trailer?

There isn’t a trailer as yet, but we’ll update this page when one is available.

