The episode is dedicated to Calvin Parker, who played a key role within that story and was interviewed for the episodes before his passing.

Parker died on 24th August 2023, some time after being diagnosed with kidney cancer. It was reported that he was at home surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Waynette, when he died.

Who was Calvin Parker?

As seen in the first episode of Files of the Unexplained, Calvin Parker was one of two men, along with Charles Hickson, to have reported that they were abducted by a UFO while out fishing on the evening of 11th October 1973. Hickson was 42 and Parker was 19 at the time.

The pair claimed that they were fishing off a pier on the Pascagoula River in Mississippi they were abducted by an oval-shaped spaceship with flashing blue lights. They said that they were "conscious but paralysed" when three 'robotic creatures' with wrinkled skin and "hands shaped like mittens" examined them on board the ship before returning them.

The men reported the encounter to officials at Keesler Air Force Base, and later the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, where they passed lie detector tests.

For many years Parker declined to talk about his experiences for fear of ridicule, but in 2021 he finally opened up, with his story being published in his book Pascagoula: The Closest Encounter – My Story.

In 2019, a witness came forward. Maria Blair claimed to have been near the river waiting for her husband on the same night as the men, when she saw the same blue lights.

Her husband Jerry said: "When she would talk about it, I would tell her to shut up, people are going to think you're crazy."

Hickson died in 2011, and in 2019, the Jackson County Historical Society and Main Street Pascagoula erected a historical marker at Lighthouse Park, describing the events of the Pascagoula Abduction.

Parker said in 2019 of the marker: "It is emotional for me. I can't really describe it because I would break out in tears if I do. I wish when I died I could be buried right here underneath this plaque, that would explain it the best. It is quite an honour."

