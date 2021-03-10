DNA Journey release date: Celebrity guests and news

Six celebrities will embark on a life-changing journey to explore their family history in a brand-new series of ITV’s DNA Journey.

Kicking off this spring, it will see the likes of sporting legends Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp delving into their past and present by using their individual DNA.

Alongside their best mate or family member, the celebs will set off on the ultimate road trip as they discover family members they never even knew existed.

So when does it start? And which other stars can we expect to see on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know about the three-part series.

When does DNA Journey start?

The second series of DNA Journey starts on ITV on Wednesday, March 10th at 9pm.

First up exploring their maternal and paternal bloodlines are Flintoff and Redknapp.

What is DNA Journey about?

Similar to the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are, the show sees celebrities looking into their family history.

The show first aired in 2019 as a special following Geordie TV duo Ant and Dec, who found out they shared a Viking ancestor making them distant cousins.

We wonder what this year’s line-up will find out!

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Commissioning for ITV said: “This promises to be a fascinating series as viewers will get to follow their favourite stars who find themselves on one of the most emotional, thrilling and insightful road trips of their lives.”

Ant and Dec added: “DNA Journey was such an incredible experience for us. It’s such an emotional rollercoaster of a show and this new series doesn’t disappoint.”

Who are the celebrities on series two of DNA Journey?

As well as Flintoff and Redknapp, TV personalities Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, and father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp will also be researching their family trees.

As TV duo Ant and Dec did two years ago, the celebrity pairings will bring with them friendly rivalry and humour as well as the proverbial shoulder to cry on for the emotionally charged revelations and dramatic twists, in what promises to be an experience they’ll never forget.

DNA Journey starts on ITV on Wednesday, 10th March at 9pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more news on Documentaries.