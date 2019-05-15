Here's everything you need to know about David Harewood: Psychosis and Me.

When is David Harewood: Psychosis and Me on TV?

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me will air on Thursday 16th May at 9pm, BBC2.

What is David Harewood: Psychosis and Me about?

David Harewood was 23 years old when he was sectioned and treated with anti-psychotic medication in hospital.

After opening up about the experience publicly for the first time on Twitter on World Mental Health Awareness Day 2017, Harewood received thousands of messages of support on social media, with many sharing details of their own mental breakdowns and issues.

In the film, Harewood retraces his steps as he tries to remember his breakdown and the days leading up to it. He also accompanies mental health professionals on the frontline, meeting vulnerable people who have recently had similar experiences to his own breakdown.

What is the BBC doing for Mental Health Awareness week?

The BBC has commissioned a slate of personal documentaries exploring what it is to live with mental health issues. Alongside Psychosis and Me, Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain will open up about her struggles with anxiety, while in Alastair Campbell: Depression and Me, Tony Blair's former spin doctor goes on a search for new treatments for his depression.