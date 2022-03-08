Ben Fogle meets an Arizonian nomad in New Lives in the Wild first-look
The broadcaster heads to Arizona and visits a military-vehicle-turned-mobile-home in this first-look.
Ben Fogle heads to Arizona in tonight's episode of New Lives in the Wild and in a teaser clip, which can be exclusively shared by RadioTimes.com, we get a look at desert nomad Dee's military mobile home.
In tonight's episode of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, the broadcaster meets the fascinating Dee, who travels across the American state in a former military transport vehicle that she has turned into a house of wheels.
The first-look clip sees Fogle visit Craggy Wash, a popular site for nomads, where Dee has parked her mobile home – Dee-Lightful Freedom – and keeps her dog Maxy.
"I built this myself, Ben," she says. "This is home. I have a bedroom, I have a kitchen, I have a bathroom. I built a composting toilet under the bed. Maybe I'll get to show you a little more detail about that later."
"I don't need it, to be honest," Fogle replies.
Fogle has fronted the travel documentary since its first season aired back in 2013, having travelled all over the world to see how people have adopted alternative lifestyles in some of the most remote locations on Earth.
Season 16, which began airing in January of this year, has seen Fogle journey to places all over, from Portugal and Ireland, to Greece and Cornwall.
Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild airs tonight (8th March) at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.
