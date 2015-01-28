In Austria, Bonnin meets a greylag geese couple whose story could rival a Disney classic. “The pair was extremely close, but two years into their relationship, tragedy struck when the female, Judith, got lost in a storm," reveal Sommerfield. "Tarik, the male, was utterly heartbroken, but eventually he had to move on and find a new partner. It was just before the breeding season and there was every hope he might start a family with his new mate, but a year after their tragic separation, Judith unexpectedly returned. Tarik’s response was unmistakable – for him Judith was the one. Seeing them together three years later with their little family was a moment to remember.”

But the big question is whether animals can experience the human-like emotion of love? “It will always be a matter of opinion,” explains Sommerfield , “we all have very different ideas of what love is. But, if you ask me – based on the scientific evidence, the animal behavior, the biochemistry, the hormones and the neurobiology – it’s very clear that many species do experience what we call love. More and more scientists are now coming to the same conclusion.”

Anne Sommerfield reveals five places where we can also witness animals falling in love...

“The alps boast an extraordinary flock of greylag geese,” recalls Sommerfield. “Geese were the biggest surprise for me; they are particularly devoted partners and often pair for life. Being away from their partner for more than a few minutes is extremely stressful for them – clingy bunch.”

