How to watch Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: start time, locations and more

The BBC’s Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby is taking viewers behind the scenes of some of the most beautiful hotels in the world.

Advertisement

The series returned for a third series Monica Galetti and Giles Coren visiting luxurious venues all across the globes.

So, when is it on? How can you watch it? And more importantly, where do they visit?

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby on TV?

All six episodes from series three are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer, however, you can also watch the series on BBC Two.

Monica and Giles will visit the MGM Cotai in the city of Macau on Monday, 22nd March at 9pm.

And on Wednesday, 24th March at 12:30am, the Shangri-La London episode will air on the network.

Which locations feature on series three of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby?

MGM Cotai, Macau

In episode one, the duo travel to the self-governing Chinese city of Macau.

As the gambling capital of the world, Macau welcomes millions of visitors every year.

Here, they join the 6,000 staff of its newest super-hotel, the MGM Cotai, where Monica gets special access to The Mansion, a secret VIP world of huge suites where even money can’t buy a stay, and Giles flies through the air in one of the world’s most technologically advanced theatres.

The Torridon, Scotland

In this episode, Monica and Giles spend some time working at The Torridon, Britain’s most northerly five-star hotel. The perfect balance of luxury and self-sufficiency, the trip sees Monica collecting seaweed for the kitchen and helping to herd Highland cattle.

Schloss Elmau, Germany

The quaint hotel is located deep in the snowy Bavarian Alps and claims to be a cultural hideaway which restores their guests’ mind, body and soul.

Jade Mountain, St Lucia

With no outer wall to all of their rooms, the hand built Jade Mountain hotel in St Lucia offers an experience like no other, giving customers an ocean view and their very own private own infinity pool.

Don’t mind if we do!

Swinton Estate, Yorkshire

The pair work behind the scenes of England’s historic country estates, which the ancestral owners, Lord and Lady Masham, have opened up to guests.

Shangri-La, London

When it comes to staycations, you can’t possibly go wrong with The Shard’s Shangri-La hotel. Located right next to London Bridge railway station, the location – which is one of Britain’s tallest hotels – is a resort for celebrations in the sky.

BBC

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Documentaries hub for the latest news.