However, the platform has recently stumbled onto more difficult times, losing 11.7 million subscribers worldwide in the latest quarter (via Forbes), while some of its original shows, such as Secret Invasion, haven't been received as hoped.

The new ad tier is intended to combat this trend, giving users access to the vast Disney Plus library for just £4.99 per month, although there are some limitations that come with this option.

Besides the adverts themselves, customers on this level will not be able to stream in 4K UHD, HDR or using Dolby Atmos sound, nor will they be able to download titles to watch offline.

The tier will also support only two concurrent streams at any one time, as opposed to the four permitted for the £10.99 premium option. The middle-ground membership – billed at £7.99 per month – is also limited to two simultaneous streams.

Only the premium subscription will offer the highest quality video and audio.

Jan Koeppen, President of The Walt Disney Company EMEA commented: "The introduction of the ad-supported plan marks the next evolution for Disney+ in Europe, as we provide greater choice for our customers and our world-class advertising partners alike.

"Disney Plus continues to set itself apart in today's streaming landscape, offering unrivalled value, genre-defining TV series and blockbuster movies set within a simple and seamless experience."

Netflix took similar measures when its subscriber count took a hit and saw strong results, which has led some pundits to believe that Disney Plus will implement a password sharing crackdown of its own in the next year.

Disney CEO Bob Iger seemed to hint as much in an earnings call this week, saying (via The Wrap): "We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family," he said.

"Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetisation sometime in 2024."

The ad-supported Disney Plus membership is available from 1st November 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

