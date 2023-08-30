Blue and black ink on yellow paper! This was the prelude to what became the television edition of Radio Times which was only available in London as other parts of the country were outside the range of the Alexandra Palace transmitter.

1937 - Coronation of George VI

As the BBC covered all significant national events, so did Radio Times. The first of these was the Coronation of George VI in 1937. A colour cover and an 8-page supplement set a standard for future special editions and 3,540,547 copies were sold.

1939 - Start of WWII

The normal issue for 3rd-9th September was already out when the Prime Minister broadcast to the nation, and declared that a state of war existed between Britain and Germany. The next day, this emergency issue, numbered 831A, hit the newsstands.

1945 - VE Day

After six years of war, this was a very significant occasion for RT to mark, but wartime shortages meant there was no possibility of a colour cover and the austerity page count of 20 could only go up to 24.

1953 - Coronation of Elizabeth II

Of the many special issues that marked royal occasions, this one for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 was the best-selling of all: 9,012,358 copies.

Jack Dunkley’s bold illustration for the 1966 Football World Cup might have seemed like a good omen but, at the time of issue, no one knew how well it would end for England.

1967 - Start of Radio 1

The fab image of the BBC’s new pop station perhaps, but not a DJ from the newly launched network. In fact, we are still trying to identify this lady. Does anyone recognise her? She’ll be a little older now!

1969 - Moon landing

Apollo 11 takes off for the first moon landing in July 1969. Radio Times marked this historic landmark with a special colour section to explain the mission and the science behind it.

1999/2000 - Millennium

This was an enlargement of part of the Christmas cover which featured the same child-angel, only this version allows us to see the crystal ball in close-up.

2022 - Queen's death

A moment to pause and reflect on the Queen’s service to the nation. Radio Times recalled the late monarch at the start of her reign.

