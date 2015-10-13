Piers Morgan joins Good Morning Britain
“I am very excited at the prospect of waking up at 3am every morning, and even more excited by the thought of how annoying Susanna is going to find me after a few months"
Published: Tuesday, 13 October 2015 at 3:24 pm
His trial run on the sofa earlier this year clearly went well because Piers Morgan is joining Good Morning Britain as a permanent presenter.
Morgan will co-host the ITV breakfast show with Susanna Reid three days a week, starting in November.
“I am very excited at the prospect of waking up at 3am every morning, and even more excited by the thought of how annoying Susanna is going to find me after a few months," said Morgan.
"Good Morning Britain is a great show with a terrific team on and off screen. I’m looking forward to it enormously.”
