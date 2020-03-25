The experiment, aimed at helping children stuck at home due to coronavirus, was a big success with more than one million viewers tuning in to take part.

According to The Sun, Channel 4 now want him to host a daily workout for the broadcaster that would cater for children and adults alike.

If the fitness programme were to go ahead, it would join the broadcaster's previously announced lockdown line-up, which includes Jamie Oliver's Keep Cooking and Carry On as well as a crafting series hosted by Kirstie Allsopp.

More like this

Channel 4 will also broadcast the wedding of a couple whose special day was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, organised by First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Wicks is one of several media personalities to provide online services during the UK's coronavirus lockdown, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse providing dance classes and Bake-Off's Candice Brown taking on food tech.

Advertisement

If you're looking for ideas on what to watch while on lockdown, check out our TV Guide or our best Netflix TV shows and best Netflix films round-ups.