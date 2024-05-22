The Chase has been dropped from the schedule, with ITV Regional News expected to air as billed at 6pm.

The sudden change in scheduling comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a summer general election.

According to the BBC, the PM is set to deliver a statement outside Downing Street at 5pm BST, with voting expected to take place in July.

Rishi Sunak. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Speculation regarding Sunak calling a general election has been mounting for the past 24 hours. Earlier today, the SNP's Stephen Flynn asked the PM directly about his plans.

"Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the prime minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart [scared]?" Flynn asked during PMQs.

"There is, Mr Speaker – spoiler alert – there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year," Sunak replied.

The official announcement is expected after 5pm today.

