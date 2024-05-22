ITV changes schedule as news special is confirmed with general election announced
The unplanned news special was announced earlier today.
ITV has confirmed a last-minute scheduling change for today (Wednesday 22nd May), fuelling speculation that a general election announcement could be imminent.
An unplanned ITV News Special has been scheduled for 5pm this evening, right after Tipping Point.
The Chase has been dropped from the schedule, with ITV Regional News expected to air as billed at 6pm.
The sudden change in scheduling comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a summer general election.
According to the BBC, the PM is set to deliver a statement outside Downing Street at 5pm BST, with voting expected to take place in July.
Speculation regarding Sunak calling a general election has been mounting for the past 24 hours. Earlier today, the SNP's Stephen Flynn asked the PM directly about his plans.
"Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the prime minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart [scared]?" Flynn asked during PMQs.
"There is, Mr Speaker – spoiler alert – there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year," Sunak replied.
The official announcement is expected after 5pm today.
