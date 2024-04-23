The broadcaster has yet to announce who will take over from Edwards as permanent host of BBC News at Ten, but a number of candidates have already been touted, with speculation pointing at several fellow newsreaders and familiar BBC faces.

Who could replace Huw Edwards as BBC News at Ten presenter?

Edwards's decades-long career saw him covering some of the biggest political and royal events of the past few years, including the 2019 election and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A few names have been floated to replace him, including fellow newsreaders Clive Myrie and Sophie Raworth, and presenters Fiona Bruce and Victoria Derbyshire. But who are they and where do you know them from? Read on for full details.

Clive Myrie

Clive Myrie.

One of the top contenders to replace Edwards, Myrie has plenty of experience for the position, with several years presenting the News at Ten under his belt.

He also presents the BBC's popular quiz show Mastermind and its spin-off, Celebrity Mastermind.

Myrie also covered for Edwards on the BBC Proms last year, while the presenter was off-air.

Sophie Raworth

Sophie Raworth. BBC/Jeff Overs

Raworth's stint on the BBC is almost as long as Edwards's, with the presenter joining the broadcaster in 1992.

Like Myrie, Raworth is a regular presenter on BBC News at Ten, and frequently News at Six. Her credentials also include presenting Watchdog and Crimewatch, as well as the Chelsea Flower Show and Our Next Prime Minister for both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Fiona Bruce

Fiona Bruce.

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce is another frontrunner to replace Edwards.

Bruce is known for hosting the topical debate programme, a role she took over from David Dimbleby in 2019. She also became the first female newsreader on BBC News at Ten in 1989, with many more appearances since.

Other credits include Antiques Roadshow, Fake Fortune? and Crimewatch.

Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire.

A familiar face on the broadcaster's news programmes, Derbyshire was introduced to a whole new audience thanks to her stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2020.

Her self-titled BBC programme was cancelled in 2020, and acted as a showcase for BBC journalism, featuring original stories, interviews and debates.

