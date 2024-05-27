He would certainly be a safe pair of hands for the widely watched bulletin, with other rumoured contenders for the gig being Sophie Raworth, Fiona Bruce and Victoria Derbyshire.

However, in an interview in the latest issue of Radio Times, Myrie stopped short of saying he wanted the top job, stating instead: "I’m incredibly pleased with what I’ve got."

He continued: "And given that my parents were convinced that I’d made a big old mess of my career choice, they’re now very proud of me."

Myrie also reflected on the "weird" feeling of reporting on one's own colleagues, including when BBC journalist Frank Gardner was shot while reporting in Saudi Arabia.

"When you end up doing a story that involves you reporting on your colleagues, it’s weird," said Myrie. "That’s actually the best description. It’s just weird. Because you’re not usually there to be talking about the staff in your newsroom."

Clive Myrie in a shot from his series Caribbean Adventure. BBC/Alleycats TV

The broadcaster is currently promoting the travel series Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure, which sees him explore his family roots while celebrating such a beautiful and creative part of the world.

Myrie told Radio Times: "I’m Afro-Caribbean. My roots are in the Caribbean. And I realise going back there, that this part of my personality goes beyond supporting the West Indies and failing Norman Tebbit’s cricket test."

The journalist refers to comments made by then-Conservative MP Norman Tebbit in 1990, who controversially suggested that immigrants could not be loyal to Britain without supporting the England cricket team.

