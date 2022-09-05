Truss defeated Rishi by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.

Liz Truss has defeated Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest and will take over the reins from Boris Johnson as the third female prime minister in the United Kingdom’s history.

In her acceptance speech on Monday (5th September), Ms Truss paid tribute to the outgoing PM, saying: "I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine, and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

She added: “During this campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative”.

The British PM-in-waiting also said she will deliver a plan to lower taxes and boost economic growth.

The outgoing PM congratulated Ms Truss on her “decisive win”, tweeting: "Congratulations to [Liz Truss] on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."

But what time is Mr Johnson's farewell speech as PM and when will his successor be announced? Read on for everything you need to know.

What time is Boris Johnson's farewell speech as PM?

Mr Johnson will deliver a final address as PM outside No 10 at 7.30am on Tuesday 6th September 2022.

His farewell speech had been scheduled for 8.30am, but poor weather means it’s expected it will take him longer to get to and from Balmoral, forcing the speech to be brought forward, according to Tony Diver from The Telegraph.

We can expect the speech to shown on breakfast news shows.

How to watch Boris Johnson's farewell speech as PM

Boris Johnson's farewell speech will be shown across all major news channels and will likely feature on breakfast shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky News.

So, expect to see Boris' farewell live on the likes of BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain at 7.30am, as well as on news channels including BBC News and Sky News.

The speech will likely be shared on the official social media channels from 10 Downing Street.

When is the new PM officially announced?

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ms Truss became the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday 5th September and will become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain on Tuesday 6th September 2022.

After Mr Johnson delivers his final address as PM outside No 10 on Tuesday morning, he and Liz Truss will travel separately to Balmoral, the Queen’s residence in Scotland for their audience with the monarch.

Mr Johnson will offer the monarch his formal resignation and his successor will meet with the Queen afterwards, around midday, where she’ll be appointed as Britain’s next prime minister.

Ms Truss and Mr Johnson will then travel separately back down to London.

Shortly after arriving in Downing Street, the new prime minister is expected to deliver her first speech as premier.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.