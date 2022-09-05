How to watch as new prime minister of UK is announced

Voting to choose the next Conservative leader and prime minister closed at 5pm on Friday 2nd September.

The race to replace Boris Johnson is finally drawing to an end, with either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak set to be announced as the new prime minister today (Monday 5th September).

The pair made their final pitches to Tory members at a leadership hustings in London on Wednesday (31st August), with the debate largely focusing on the rising cost of living.

Frontrunner Truss claimed there would be no new taxes or energy rationing if she became prime minister and dropped hints about further support to households to help them with rising energy costs this winter.

"I will also deliver immediate support to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills. I will be robust in my approach," she said.

Meanwhile, Sunak warned "we shouldn't rule anything out" on energy rationing at the final hustings, adding that leadership "starts by being straight with the country about the economic challenges".

He continued: "I've not chosen to say the things that people may want to hear, I've said the things I believe our country needs to hear. Although it hasn't made my life easy, it is honest and, for me, that is what leadership is all about."

Johnson announced his resignation in early June after a number of high-profile scandals.

He has remained in place as caretaker prime minister until the Conservative Party announces his successor today.

With the leadership race the focus of much discussion, just when will the new prime minister be announced and how can you watch it on TV?

What time will the new Prime Minster of the UK be announced?

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Photo by Getty Images

Britain's new prime minister will be announced in Westminster at 12:30pm on Monday 5th September 2022.

The candidate who receives the most votes from the Conservative Party’s grassroots members will become the next UK prime minister.

Sir Graham Brady, who is chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, will announce the result.

How to watch on TV as new prime minister of UK is announced

Sky News will be bringing live coverage to audiences from Downing Street and Westminster as the next prime minister is confirmed.

The Sky coverage will be available on the Sky News Politics Hub, as well as on YouTube. Sky News has also announced a slate of special programming for the momentous week, kicking off on Sunday 4th September with Sophy Ridge on the impending result of the leadership race.

Sophy Ridge’s The Take will return on Wednesday 7th September and on Thursday 8th September.

BBC One is also airing a BBC News Special at 12pm, with BBC Two's Politics Live airing at 1pm after the announcement.

The leadership news is likely to be covered on the ITV Lunchtime News at 1:30pm.

