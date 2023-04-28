In his letter of resignation, Sharp stated that he was resigning to "prioritise the interests of the BBC".

Richard Sharp has announced his resignation as BBC Chairman after a report found that he breached the code on public appointments.

The former Conservative Party donor was appointed in the role in 2021 but it has now transpired that Sharp failed to declare that he had assisted an acquaintance seeking to offer an £800,000 personal loan guarantee for former prime minister Boris Johnson.

MPs have drawn attention to Sharp's "significant errors of judgement" and rumours of his resignation were circulating as of late, with today's letter confirming what many had expected.

In his letter, he stated that he introduced the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to businessman Sam Blyth in "good faith", referring to the loan conversation concerning the former prime minister.

“I did so with the sole purpose of ensuring that all relevant rules were being followed,” he said.

He went on to write: "In my subsequent interview with the Appointments Panel, I wish, with the benefit of hindsight, this potential perceived conflict of interest was something I had considered to mention.

"I would like once again to apologise for that oversight – inadvertent though it was – and for the distraction these events have caused the BBC."

He concluded: "To chair this incredible organisation has been an honour. The BBC's contribution to our national life is immense, its people are hardworking and absolutely brilliant, and preserving and enhancing it matters."

After informing the BBC that he was stepping down from his role, the BBC Board issued the following statement: “We accept and understand Richard’s decision to stand down. We want to put on record our thanks to Richard, who has been a valued and respected colleague, and a very effective Chairman of the BBC. The BBC Board believes that Richard Sharp is a person of integrity.

"Richard has been a real advocate for the BBC, its mission, and why the Corporation is a priceless asset for the country, at home and abroad. He has always had the impartiality of the BBC and a desire to see the organisation thrive at the forefront of his work as Chairman.

"We understand that the UK Government is moving swiftly to begin the process of appointing a new Chairman of the BBC, in line with the terms of the BBC's Charter."

Tim Davie, the Director-General of the BBC, said: “On behalf of the BBC Executive, I would like to thank Richard for his service to the BBC and the drive and intellect he brought to his time as Chairman. Working with him over the last two years has been rewarding and Richard has made a significant contribution to the transformation and success of the BBC.

"The focus for all of us at the BBC is continuing the hard work to ensure we deliver for audiences, both now and in the future."

The BBC Board has asked Sharp to stay on as Chairman until the end of June while the process to appoint his successor is undertaken. He has agreed to do so "in the interest of the Corporation's stability and continuity".

