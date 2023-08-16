The report claimed that, in 2016, Nolan sent production crew members on his TV show Nolan Live two explicit images of former Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear – who has since been convicted of voyeurism and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress – while they were trying to book him as a guest.

But Adam Smyth, who is the director of BBC Northern Ireland, says that the corporation is unable to comment "on the specifics of any individual case".

Speaking to BBC News Northern Ireland, he said: "There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint.

"We take these obligations seriously - and in the interests of everyone involved. It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome."

The Irish News also alleged that the BBC investigated the aforementioned incident in 2018 after a complaint from a member of staff, with the corporation reported to have said at the time that "appropriate action has been taken".

Meanwhile, other accusations made against Nolan include complaints of bullying behaviour and making "abusive remarks" about other BBC staff, although a previous investigation into the former instance led to no further action being taken.

RadioTimes.com has approached Nolan for comment on this story. Nolan declined to comment when asked by BBC News NI, through the BBC Northern Ireland press office.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out what is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.