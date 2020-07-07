In addition to the four bombers, 52 people of 18 different nationalities were killed, while over 700 were injured, making 7/7 England's most deadly attack since World War Two.

Survivors and families of victims usually gather at the permanent 7/7/ memorial in Hyde Park on each anniversary of the bombings, but this year, for the 15th anniversary, the memorial will be conducted remotely due to social distancing measures, with a virtual service available to watch from noon.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this year's 7/7 bombings memorial service.

What time is the 7/7 memorial service?

The virtual memorial service will be available to watch online from 12pm midday BST on Tuesday 7th July 2020, the 15th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings across London.

According to the memorial's organisers, "The virtual commemoration has been curated entirely by the bereaved families and survivors in a community-led effort to honour the victims, with the support of the Mayor of London."

You can watch a trailer for this year's service below, with statements from survivors, the victims of families, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"The 7th July 2005 is a day London will never forget," Khan says. "The indiscriminate targeting of Londoners on our public transport system was an act of unspeakable evil."

Johnson added, "No one who was in London on the 7th July 2005 will ever forget what they experienced that day."

Emma Craig, who survived the bombing in Aldgate when she was a teenager, said that often survivors of other terror attacks will approach and tell her, "I was at Borough. I was at London Bridge. I was at Westminster. I was at Manchester."

How to watch the 7/7 memorial service

The memorial service will be able to watch on YouTube here from 12pm midday, with a link to both highlights and the full service. The links won't go live until 12pm BST.

