Costa Rica v Serbia is the first match on TV at the World Cup 2018 this Sunday.

In 2014, Costa Rica played their way into neutrals’ affections by making a gutsy run to the quarter-finals – on only their fourth appearance at the tournament. They’ve got a tough draw in Group E: though Serbia are, in theory, the weakest team, Costa Rica know better than anyone that you can’t expect your opponents to follow the script.