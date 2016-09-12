Which classic BBC sitcom revival deserves its own new series?
From Porridge to Goodnight Sweetheart and Are You Being Served? Which sitcom deserves another outing on our screens?
Published: Monday, 12 September 2016 at 0:55 pm
Are you being served a fine helping of classic comedy thanks to the BBC's sitcom season?
We've taken a step back in time over the past few weeks as the broadcaster took a trip down memory lane, bringing some of Britain's most beloved comedic creations – including Hancock's Half Hour and Steptoe and Son – back to TV screens, and introducing us to a Young Hyancinth keeping up appearances and a next generation Fletcher doing Porridge.
But which of the revivals would you say 'goodnight sweetheart' to? And which would you watch till death us do part?
Have your say below, and share your thoughts in the comments!
