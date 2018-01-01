When will the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year specials air on TV?

The Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special will air on Monday 25th December at 10pm on BBC1. The New Year's special will air on Monday 1st January at 10pm on BBC1. Find out what else is on TV this Christmas.

What happens in the Mrs Brown's Boys 2017 Christmas Special?

Well, it's safe to say you can expect the usual mayhem as mammy and her young'uns find a way to get themselves into trouble. Grandad's keeping things very 'A Christmas O'Carroll' with his theories about the house being haunted, while Cathy's preoccupied with her new internet date. Rory – aka the titular Mammy's son – is undergoing plastic surgery, much to his mother's dismay.

The whole affair leaves Agnes feeling a little down in the dumps, but Buster Brady's given her a very special Christmas tree to cheer her up. What could possibly go wrong?

How will Mrs Brown's Boys replace Rory Cowan?

Original cast member and friend of the O'Carroll family Rory Cowan announced his departure from Mrs Brown's Boys earlier this year, leaving O'Carroll with the dilemma of how to replace him. Pat Shields – who plays Mark on the TV show – stepped in to cover the role on the live tour, but a new actor will take over the role of Rory in the Christmas Special. The plastic surgery storyline is a clever ploy to facilitate the transition.

Who is in the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special?

Pretty much every single member of Brendan O'Carroll's extended family.

We've drawn up a family tree to explain the many connections among the cast.