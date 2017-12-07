So as 2017 draws to a close, we want to know what you – yes, YOU! – think of this year's treasure trove of telly. The 2017 RadioTimes.com Reader Awards celebrate the best shows and stars of British television between January 1st and November 30th.

Below you'll find a shortlist of 15 categories drawn up by RadioTimes.com – a mix of our online team's top picks and the most popular shows airing this year. But your favourite programmes, presenters and actors need YOUR votes to win. Each RadioTimes.com reader gets one chance to have their say in each category.

Voting closes at midnight on December 19th so, what are you waiting for? Get clicking...

Best Presenter

Best Entertainment Show

Best New Show

Best Sci-Fi Show

Best Comedy Show

Best Documentary

Best On Demand

Best Soap

Best Drama

Best Actor

Best Actress

Breakout Talent

Best TV Judge

TV Star of The Year

Best Channel