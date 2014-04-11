11 songs that show Friends is a musical waiting to happen
From Smelly Cat to Ross on the keyboard - Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe surely have what it takes to make a hit stage show...
Forget all the bother about turning Friends into a movie. The ending was actually pretty good for a long-running series with such enormous expectations. Let's not tamper with that. Instead (jazz hands at the ready) let's turn Friends into a musical. Rumours are rife Stateside that such a show might be being considered - and we think it might just work...
It's bursting with classic (and a few dodgy) musical moments from the ten series. Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe can sashay across the stage re-telling the story in glorious live-action detail. And who doesn't want to see a dancing Gunther?
Here's some magical (and musical) moments that prove our point...
Of course, the opening is basically written in stone. Cue The Rembrandts...
If you don't know the words to Smelly Cat you'll be asked to leave. Immediately.
OH.MY.GOD it'll be like totally educational, too. Yeah, Grandma didn't move to Peru...
It can cover all special occasions. Christmas done. Hanukkah done. Spin that dreidel, Rachel.
The show will owe a lot to Sir Mix A lot, naturally
Ross can play the show out on the keyboard
...or the bagpipes
There's some ready made hits there. Surely the Lion King musical won't mind...
A group sing-song? That's got musical written all over it
There can be a bit of drama in the middle
Even Chandler has a solo in the bag (with a little, er, help from Phoebe)
Let the auditions begin...