As with any good Christmas special, there's set to be laughs aplenty as Mrs Brown just wants a peaceful Christmas but her family has some other (more chaotic) ideas for the day.

So, who's returning for the festive special and when exactly is it airing? Read on to find out.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will the Mrs Brown's Boys 2023 Christmas special air on BBC One?

The Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special is landing on the big day itself – so if you're looking for a little comedy to round off your Christmas festivities, you're in luck.

Mrs Brown's Boys: Mammy's Mare airs on 25th December on BBC One at 10:45pm.

As for when you can expect the New Year's special, that will air on BBC One on 1st January 2024 at 10pm.

Mrs Brown's Boys cast: Who's returning for the 2023 Christmas special?

Brendan O'Carroll as Mrs Brown in Mrs Brown's Boys. BBC Studios,Elaine Livinstone

Brendan O'Carroll, of course, returns as Mrs Brown, along with many of the series favourites.

The confirmed cast for Mrs Brown's Boys: Mammy's Mare includes:

Brendan O'Carroll as Agnes Brown

Jennifer Gibney as Cathy

Fiona Gibney as Sharon

Danny O'Carroll as Buster Brady

Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie

Dermot O'Neill as Grandad

Paddy Houlihan as Dermot

Conor Moloney as Father Damien

June Rodgers as Birdie

Amanda Woods as Betty

Pat "Pepsi" Shields as Mark

Jamie O'Carroll as Bono

Martin Delany as Trevor

Jennifer Gibney as Cathy

Fiona O'Carroll as Maria

Emily Regan as Barbara

Blake O'Carroll as Blister

Paddy Houlihan as Dermot

Helen Roche as Maureen

What is the Mrs Brown's Boys 2023 Christmas special about?

It's set to be another chaotic Christmas for Mrs Brown as a surprise dinner guest rocks up, creating its own fair share of carnage.

According to the synopsis for the episode: "All Mrs Brown wants is a nice, peaceful Christmas, but the family have other ideas! Cathy’s decided to cook Christmas dinner for the first time ever, a sentimental decoration has gone missing and there's a surprise dinner guest, all of which have the potential to ruin Agnes’ quiet Christmas."

Speaking about the episode to the BBC ahead of its release, Brendan O'Carroll said: "Well, first of all, there’s a shortage of Christmas trees yet again because of the forest fires in Spain and all over Europe and forest fires in America, so Buster has to get the Christmas tree from Australia. And it’s a particular Christmas tree from Australia that he gets.

"Also, Agnes’s focus completely switches from herself, which is usually who she thinks about most of all, to Father Jamie's mother, it catches her a bit by surprise because again, I'm 67 years of age and you look at people and you go 'oh there but for the grace of god go I.'

"And I knew when I was writing this, this is going to be very hard to tackle in a comedy show, but I think we got it, I think we captured it just right, because it's a Christmas miracle and that's what everybody is looking for at Christmas, the magic."

More like this

Mrs Brown's Boys 2023 Christmas special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 10:45pm.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.