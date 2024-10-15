According to The Mirror, individuals present at the time were "shocked by the slur", and reported the matter to the BBC, which went on to temporarily suspend work on the festive episode.

An internal investigation into the incident was carried out, concluding yesterday, with production on the episodes now under way once more and a public apology being issued by O'Carroll.

The comic told The Mirror: "At a read-through of the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas specials, there was a clumsy attempt at a joke, in the character of Agnes, where a racial term was implied.

"It backfired and caused offence, which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised."

A BBC spokesperson said: "Whilst we don't comment on individuals, the BBC is against all forms of racism, and we have robust processes in place should issues ever arise."

Mrs Brown's Boys was previously announced to be returning for another Christmas and New Year special, with the show being a staple of the BBC's festive schedules since 2011.

At the National Television Awards 2024, where Mrs Brown's Boys won Best Comedy, O'Carroll had suggested that another season was also coming down the pipeline (via The Sun), but this is yet to be officially confirmed by the BBC.

Of the upcoming two episodes, which had yet to be written at the time of the NTAs, O'Carroll said: "I can foresee Mrs Brown's Christmas will be just as chaotic as ever.

"Except this year, I think she's going to be happy with her Christmas tree."

Mrs Brown's Boys returns this Christmas. Stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.