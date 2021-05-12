Accessibility Links

Exclusive – Rafe Spall and Esther Smith are ready to adopt in first trailer for Trying season 2

The Apple TV+ comedy is back for season two this summer.

Trying season 2

Published:

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith are back as hopeful parents in Trying season two’s first trailer.

RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive first look at the two-minute clip from the Apple TV+ series sees couple Jason (Spall) and Nikki (Smith) continue their adoption journey after struggling to conceive in series one, and stumbling across the various roadblocks along the way.

From choosing between adopting a boy or girl to seeking parenting advice, the pair face the trials and tribulations of being hopeful parents in the trailer, whilst trying to reunite their separated friends Erica and Freddy.

The Crown‘s Imelda Staunton (Penny), Sherlock‘s Phil Davis (Vic) and Ackley Bridge‘s Robyn Cara (Jen) are all set to reprise their roles, judging by clip, while Ophelia Lovibond and Oliver Chris will return as Jason and Nikki’s friends Erica and Freddy, who are reeling from Freddy’s confession that he was cheating on his partner in series one.

Series two will pick up with Nikki and Jason, who’ve been approved by the adoption panel and are now finding that matching with a child is harder than they thought.

Created by writer Andy Wolton, Trying first premiered on Apple TV+ in May 2020, which shortly renewed the comedy for a second season shortly afterwards.

The second series lands on the platform on 21st May.

In March, Apple revealed it had commissioned Trying for a third season.

Trying season 2 arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 21st May. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Trying

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
