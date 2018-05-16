‘I don't need to watch the real royal wedding now’ – The Windsors Royal Wedding Special goes down a storm on Channel 4
The satire returned for a one-off special to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day
The Windsors Royal Wedding Special has set the bar pretty high in terms of entertainment value ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials this Saturday.
Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated sitcom dedicated an hour-long episode to events leading up to the big day, including the all-important stag night planning, Prince Charles’ visit to America to meet Markle’s mother Doria, and Princess Beatrice’s search for a plus-one for the wedding.
Its satire was so spot-on that some viewers have decided it’s the only Royal Wedding coverage they need to see…
Viewers very much enjoyed 'Jeremy Corbyn’s' cameo, too…
Catch up on The Windsors Royal Wedding Special on All 4.