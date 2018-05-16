The Windsors Royal Wedding Special has set the bar pretty high in terms of entertainment value ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials this Saturday.

Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated sitcom dedicated an hour-long episode to events leading up to the big day, including the all-important stag night planning, Prince Charles’ visit to America to meet Markle’s mother Doria, and Princess Beatrice’s search for a plus-one for the wedding.