The Windsors Royal Wedding Special has set the bar pretty high in terms of entertainment value ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials this Saturday.

Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated sitcom dedicated an hour-long episode to events leading up to the big day, including the all-important stag night planning, Prince Charles’ visit to America to meet Markle’s mother Doria, and Princess Beatrice’s search for a plus-one for the wedding.

Its satire was so spot-on that some viewers have decided it’s the only Royal Wedding coverage they need to see…

Viewers very much enjoyed 'Jeremy Corbyn’s' cameo, too…

