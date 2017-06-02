The trailer for Preacher season 2 is here and it looks amazing
Jesse Custer and co embark on a supernatural road trip
This summer, Dominic Cooper returns to Amazon Prime Video for a second run out as a preacher with a special set of skills, and now a full trailer for the new season has popped up online.
The clip is a whole lot of fun, and shows small-town preacher Jesse Custer (Cooper), his ex Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga) and Irish vampire and playboy Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) embarking on a road trip, all the while being pursued by the shotgun-toting Saint of Killers.
It’s jam packed with action and the same dark humour that made the first season so enjoyable. Check it out below.
The series is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's celebrated comic book of the same name, developed for TV by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Sam Catlin. Rogen and Goldenberg co-wrote and co-directed the season opener.
Episodes of Preacher Season 2 will arrive weekly on Amazon Prime Video from Monday 26th June