It’s jam packed with action and the same dark humour that made the first season so enjoyable. Check it out below.

The series is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's celebrated comic book of the same name, developed for TV by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Sam Catlin. Rogen and Goldenberg co-wrote and co-directed the season opener.

Episodes of Preacher Season 2 will arrive weekly on Amazon Prime Video from Monday 26th June

