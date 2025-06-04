However, the undeniable potential of young Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) rekindles his ambition and he sets about debuting the teen on the amateur circuit with an eye to winning some much-needed prize money.

Joining Wilson and Dager in the Apple TV+ series are Judy Greer (Ant-Man), Mariana Treviño (Narcos: Mexico), Marc Maron (GLOW) and Lilli Kay (Yellowstone) among others.

Here's your full introduction to the Stick cast.

Stick cast: Full list of actors and characters in Apple TV+ comedy

(L-R) Lilli Kay, Mariana Treviño, Judy Greer and Marc Maron star in Stick. Apple TV+

Here's an overview of the key players in Apple TV+ comedy-drama Stick – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and actor, including where you might have seen them before.

Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill

Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler

Marc Maron as Mitts

Mariana Treviño as Elena

Lilli Kay as Zero

Judy Greer as Amber-Linn

Timothy Olyphant as Clark Ross

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Angela

Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill

Owen Wilson stars in Stick. Apple TV+

Who is Pryce Cahill? Pryce is a former professional golfer, whose career imploded after a televised meltdown on the course. He now works as a salesman at a golfing supplies store, but is drawn back into competing after witnessing the impressive skills of neighbourhood kid Santi Wheeler. He feels he can help the teenager achieve success on the amateur circuit, but doing so will take an amount of dedication he hasn't shown in some time.

What else has Owen Wilson been in? Wilson is one of the most recognisable faces in American comedy, known for '00s hits Zoolander, Wedding Crashers and Night at the Museum. He's also known for voicing Lightning McQueen in Pixar's Cars franchise, while he most recently earned attention as Agent Mobius in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki.

Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler

Peter Dager stars in Stick. Apple TV+

Who is Santi? Santi is a young man from the neighbourhood, who crosses paths with Pryce at the local driving range. He has an impressive swing, but the intricacies of his technique need work. Pryce is keen to hone those skills for both Santi's benefit and his own, with major prize pots up for grabs if the kid can reach his full potential.

What else has Peter Dager been in? Dager is relatively new to the screen, but did take a supporting role in 2023 horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door.

Marc Maron as Mitts

Marc Maron stars in Stick. Apple TV+

Who is Mitts? Mitts is a close friend of Pryce's, who served as his caddy during his professional golfing career. He is straight-talking, somewhat jaded, but knows golf well and is able to advise on Santi's training.

What else has Marc Maron been in? Maron is perhaps best known for his stand-up comedy career as well as his successful podcast, which has seen high-profile guests including former US president Barack Obama. However, he has also taken numerous acting roles, with credits such as DC film Joker, Netflix comedy-drama GLOW and his own self-titled sitcom Maron.

Mariana Treviño as Elena

Mariana Treviño stars in Stick. Apple TV+

Who is Elena? Elena is Santi's mother, who is protective of him, but also sees his enormous potential. After his father walking out leaves them both in a slump, she sees Pryce's offer of mentorship as potentially the key to turning things around.

What else has Mariana Treviño been in? Treviño has previously appeared in Netflix crime drama Narcos: Mexico and Tom Hanks film A Man Called Otto. She has also featured in a number of Mexican productions.

Lilli Kay as Zero

Lilli Kay stars in Stick. Apple TV+

Who is Zero? Zero is a bartender who works at a golf club where Santi is competing.

What else has Lilli Kay been in? Kay has previously played Fia Baxter in Bryan Cranston drama Your Honor and Clara Brewer in hit western series Yellowstone. She also appeared opposite Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo in the biopic feature Rustin.

Judy Greer as Amber-Linn

Judy Greer stars in Stick. Apple TV+

Who is Amber-Linn? Amber-Linn is Pryce's wife, with whom he is currently going through divorce proceedings. She is critical of his recent irresponsibility, but generally wants to see him succeed in his next chapter.

What else has Judy Greer been in? Greer is known for her comedy work in the likes of Arrested Development, What Women Want and 27 Dresses. She's also taken supporting roles in major blockbusters such as the Ant-Man films, Jurassic World and the most recent Halloween trilogy, where she played the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis's Laurie Strode.

Timothy Olyphant as Clark Ross

Timothy Olyphant stars in Stick. Apple TV+

Who is Clark Ross? Clark is a rival golfer to Pryce.

What else has Timothy Olyphant been in? Olyphant is a prolific name in American drama, with a particular knack for Westerns following roles in Deadwood, Justified and The Mandalorian, where he played marshal Cobb Vanth. Other credits include legal drama Damages and Netflix horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Angela

Ryan Kiera Armstrong attends the Los Angeles Launch Event for Lucasfilm's Andor season 2. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Who is Angela? Little is known about Angela at this stage, but it's possible she could be playing another young golfer on the amateur circuit.

What else has Ryan Kiera Armstrong been in? Most recently, Armstrong played the lead role of Fern in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. As a child actor, she appeared in a number of spooky projects including It: Chapter Two, American Horror Story and Firestarter.

Stick is available to stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4th June 2025. New episodes weekly.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.